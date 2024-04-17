School bus among several vehicles found submerged in Fraser River

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say the discovery of a stolen vehicle submerged in the Fraser River led to the discovery of multiple other sunken vehicles, including a school bus.
Police began investigating just after midnight on April 6, when someone reported a running vehicle with its lights on submerged in the river at Maquabeak Park.
Police weren’t initially able to access the vehicle but the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team returned during daylight, when they discovered several other vehicles as well.
The dive team was able to determine no one was in the driver’s seat.
“RCMP divers from the Underwater Recovery Team located a stolen 2004 Mazda submerged in the Fraser River near three other submerged vehicles, including a school bus,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said.
“The other vehicles appear to have been at this location for some time. Police have recovered and examined a 2010 stolen black 2000 Honda Civic from this location.”
A dive team with the Canadian Coast Guard is slated to return to the site and search the original stolen vehicle and assess the additional vehicles found at the site.
Police said the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy has taken over vehicle recovery due to possible environmental hazards.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 604-945-1550.
