Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

School bus among several vehicles found submerged in Fraser River

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 17, 2024 8:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Lights on’: Coquitlam RCMP see vehicle submerged in Fraser River, unable to reach it'
‘Lights on’: Coquitlam RCMP see vehicle submerged in Fraser River, unable to reach it
WATCH: Mounties found the vehicle in the water near the boat launch at Maquabeak Park, after being called to the area around 12:15 a.m. The vehicle was found fully submerged with its lights still on – Apr 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say the discovery of a stolen vehicle submerged in the Fraser River led to the discovery of multiple other sunken vehicles, including a school bus.

Police began investigating just after midnight on April 6, when someone reported a running vehicle with its lights on submerged in the river at Maquabeak Park.

Police weren’t initially able to access the vehicle but the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team returned during daylight, when they discovered several other vehicles as well.

An RCMP diver watches as police tow a stolen vehicle out of the Fraser River. View image in full screen
An RCMP diver watches as police tow a stolen vehicle out of the Fraser River. Coquitlam RCMP

The dive team was able to determine no one was in the driver’s seat.

Story continues below advertisement

“RCMP divers from the Underwater Recovery Team located a stolen 2004 Mazda submerged in the Fraser River near three other submerged vehicles, including a school bus,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The other vehicles appear to have been at this location for some time. Police have recovered and examined a 2010 stolen black 2000 Honda Civic from this location.”

A dive team with the Canadian Coast Guard is slated to return to the site and search the original stolen vehicle and assess the additional vehicles found at the site.

Police said the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy has taken over vehicle recovery due to possible environmental hazards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 604-945-1550.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices