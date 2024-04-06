Menu

Canada

‘Lights on’: Coquitlam RCMP see vehicle submerged in Fraser River, unable to reach it

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 6, 2024 3:20 pm
1 min read
Mounties found the vehicle in the water near the boat launch at Maquabeak Park, after being called to the area around 12:15 a.m. The vehicle was found fully submerged with its lights still on.
Police in Coquitlam were busy overnight after they responded to calls of a vehicle in the Fraser River.

Mounties found the vehicle in the water near the boat launch at Maquabeak Park, after being called to the area around 12:15 a.m.

The vehicle was found fully submerged with its lights still on.

Along with firefighters and rescue officials, police said the group was unable to reach the vehicle and could not determine if it was occupied.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

