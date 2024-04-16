Heavy rain, snow set to hit Saskatchewan: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Rain and snow is headed for large swaths of Saskatchewan for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada said it was uncertain how much total snowfall is expected for the province as temperatures are forecast to sit around the zero-degrees Celsius mark.

It noted that parts of the province could see upwards of 10 cm of snow in the east central region, with winds gusting around 70 km/h.

Rain and snow continue mid-week for #SK. Low certainty on total forecast snowfall, as temps will be near 0°C and local pockets of heavier precip. Highest confidence of seeing 10+cm is in east-central regions. Wind gusts of 70 km/h on Wed may produce local blowing snow. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/IHsM3nyHNo — ECCC Weather Saskatchewan (@ECCCWeatherSK) April 16, 2024

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said rapid precipitation is on its way, saying snow was expected for both Wednesday and Thursday.

He said the snow is set to ease on Friday, but some communities like Melfort could see as much snow as 34 cm.

Quinlan suggested that people should try to avoid travel on Wednesday if possible.