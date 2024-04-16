Menu

Heavy rain, snow set to hit Saskatchewan: Environment Canada

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 5:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Snow to hammer province: April 16 Saskatchewan weather outlook'
Snow to hammer province: April 16 Saskatchewan weather outlook
WATCH: Heavy snow coming -- Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with what to expect in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
Rain and snow is headed for large swaths of Saskatchewan for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada said it was uncertain how much total snowfall is expected for the province as temperatures are forecast to sit around the zero-degrees Celsius mark.

It noted that parts of the province could see upwards of 10 cm of snow in the east central region, with winds gusting around 70 km/h.

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said rapid precipitation is on its way, saying snow was expected for both Wednesday and Thursday.

He said the snow is set to ease on Friday, but some communities like Melfort could see as much snow as 34 cm.

Quinlan suggested that people should try to avoid travel on Wednesday if possible.

