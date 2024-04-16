Heavy rain, snow set to hit Saskatchewan: Environment Canada

Rain and snow is headed for large swaths of Saskatchewan for the rest of the week.
Environment Canada said it was uncertain how much total snowfall is expected for the province as temperatures are forecast to sit around the zero-degrees Celsius mark.
It noted that parts of the province could see upwards of 10 cm of snow in the east central region, with winds gusting around 70 km/h.
Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said rapid precipitation is on its way, saying snow was expected for both Wednesday and Thursday.
He said the snow is set to ease on Friday, but some communities like Melfort could see as much snow as 34 cm.
Quinlan suggested that people should try to avoid travel on Wednesday if possible.
- Freeland set to table 2024 federal budget in the House of Commons
- All a-boot tradition: A look at finance ministers’ budget shoes through the years
- Inflation ticked higher in March. Are Bank of Canada rate cuts still in the cards?
- Food service strike: Air Canada, WestJet refine menus at Toronto Pearson
Comments