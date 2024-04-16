Garbage can removal along Lachine Canal causing a stink for Montreal residents

Send this page to someone via email

People in Montreal are outraged about a recent decision to remove dozens of garbage cans along the Lachine Canal, prompting fears that the picturesque area could turn into a wasteland.

“You can see what’s the impact. So I hope they will do something about it in the very near future,” said Olivier Goodman, as he stood next to a garbage can overflowing with bags of dog excrement in a residential area right next door.

The decision to remove about 30 garbage cans was made by Parks Canada to reduce waste.

After people complained on social media, they posted an explanation.

“The aim of this initiative is to encourage citizens to take responsibility for the management of waste destined for landfill sites. It also aims to stop the domestic litter in the bins for the visitors use,” Parks Canada wrote on a Facebook post.

“Yes, but are we going to walk around the whole afternoon with our garbage in hand? There should be a place where we can get rid of it quickly and safely,” said Louise Cyr, who was walking her dog along the canal.

The City of Montreal says that while removing the garbage cans along the Lachine Canal was a Parks Canada decision, cities and boroughs are responsible for the parks around it and won’t be removing any garbage cans, adding that the Sud-Ouest borough has increased its garbage collection in the area.

“It boggles the mind. What do they need to understand?” said Alan DeSousa, city councillor and member of the official opposition, Ensemble Montreal.

“The city should show some leadership and knock on Parks Canada’s door and say, ‘Along the Lachine Canal, garbage cans should be reinstated as of now.'”

Meanwhile, litter is already floating in the canal and people are fearful of what a summer without garbage cans could look like.

“It will be a nightmare,” predicted Goodman.

Parks Canada says they are preparing an awareness campaign and are considering potential new types of facilities in strategic areas of the canal.