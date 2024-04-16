3 charged with first-degree murder after human remains found in N.S. home

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been charged in connection to the 2022 murder of Barry Albert, also known as Barry Mosher, in Springfield, N.S.

RCMP add that based on “information and evidence gathered,” more arrests and charges are expected.

Albert was reported missing on Aug. 28, 2022 and his body was recovered on Oct. 8, 2022 inside a home in Springfield.

His death was ruled a homicide by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Multiple police organizations, including RCMP, Criminal Intelligence Services Nova Scotia and local Bridgewater and Halifax police forces arrested four people this week.

“Derrick Robar, 32, Kris Buttar, 44, and Alan Rankin, 43, have been charged with First Degree Murder and William Zinc, 25, has been charged with Accessory After the Fact,” RCMP noted in a release.

The four will appear in in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on April 17, at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.