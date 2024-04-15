Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigation for missing Lumby woman continues near vehicle site

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 6:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP in Lumby searching for missing woman'
RCMP in Lumby searching for missing woman
RCMP in the North Okanagan are searching for a woman who was last seen Saturday morning. While police have yet to say much about the case, as Victoria Femia is finding out, the woman's family is alleging that she was abducted by her ex-husband.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The search for a Lumby, B.C., woman who Mounties said went missing over the weekend continued Monday, with the focus turning to an area near where it left off.

Tatiana Stefanski, 44, was last seen speaking to her ex-husband Vitali Steffen at a home on Highway 6 in Lumby just after 8 a.m. on Saturday. She left the property abruptly in Steffen’s black 2007 Audi A6, British Columbia licence plate GK188L, and a search ensued.

On Sunday, police located that vehicle 80 kilometres from the home on Mabel Lake Forest Road and it was towed to an RCMP facility. RCMP did not comment on the seizure of the vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Search for missing B.C. mother and baby comes to an end'
Search for missing B.C. mother and baby comes to an end
Trending Now

On Monday, just six kilometres from where the vehicle was found, RCMP major crime unit, search and rescue and coroner vehicles were seen clustered along a stretch of the road.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP have still not offered more information on the search.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

On social media, however, Stefanski’s current partner Jason Gaudreault said that she had been pushed into Steffen’s vehicle.

In a subsequent post online, he addressed public speculation and curiosity expressed about the search area but asked that people stay back so the search could carry on unfettered.

He declined to comment further on Monday.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices