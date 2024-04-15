Investigation for missing Lumby woman continues near vehicle site

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a Lumby, B.C., woman who Mounties said went missing over the weekend continued Monday, with the focus turning to an area near where it left off.

Tatiana Stefanski, 44, was last seen speaking to her ex-husband Vitali Steffen at a home on Highway 6 in Lumby just after 8 a.m. on Saturday. She left the property abruptly in Steffen’s black 2007 Audi A6, British Columbia licence plate GK188L, and a search ensued.

On Sunday, police located that vehicle 80 kilometres from the home on Mabel Lake Forest Road and it was towed to an RCMP facility. RCMP did not comment on the seizure of the vehicle.

1:28 Search for missing B.C. mother and baby comes to an end

On Monday, just six kilometres from where the vehicle was found, RCMP major crime unit, search and rescue and coroner vehicles were seen clustered along a stretch of the road.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP have still not offered more information on the search.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

On social media, however, Stefanski’s current partner Jason Gaudreault said that she had been pushed into Steffen’s vehicle.

In a subsequent post online, he addressed public speculation and curiosity expressed about the search area but asked that people stay back so the search could carry on unfettered.

He declined to comment further on Monday.