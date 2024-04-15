Youth sent to hospital with stab wounds after incident at Halifax bus terminal

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Halifax are looking for a suspect in a stabbing that sent a youth to hospital with injuries.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say they responded to the 300 block of Lacewood Drive at around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

“A youth had been stabbed by another youth, and the suspect fled the area on foot,” HRP said in a release.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Just after noon, nearby Halifax West High School was placed in a hold and secure, which was lifted about half an hour later.

Halifax West is currently in a hold and secure. This is a precautionary measure while police respond to an event unfolding in the community. — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) April 15, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the suspect is in his late teens, with long dark hair. He is about five feet seven inches tall and was wearing a blue ball cap, a white hooded sweatshirt and grey faded jeans.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers will remain on scene as police search for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020.