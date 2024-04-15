Menu

Crime

Youth sent to hospital with stab wounds after incident at Halifax bus terminal

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 15, 2024 12:38 pm
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Halifax on April 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Halifax on April 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Police in Halifax are looking for a suspect in a stabbing that sent a youth to hospital with injuries.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say they responded to the 300 block of Lacewood Drive at around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

“A youth had been stabbed by another youth, and the suspect fled the area on foot,” HRP said in a release.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Just after noon, nearby Halifax West High School was placed in a hold and secure, which was lifted about half an hour later.

According to police, the suspect is in his late teens, with long dark hair. He is about five feet seven inches tall and was wearing a blue ball cap, a white hooded sweatshirt and grey faded jeans.

Officers will remain on scene as police search for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020.

