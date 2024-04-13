Menu

Traffic

Multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrian sends 2 to hospital in Surrey, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 13, 2024 1:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey crash Friday night sends two to hospital'
Surrey crash Friday night sends two to hospital
A crash in Surrey on Friday night sent two people to the hospital. It is not clear at this time exactly what happened but the area was closed for hours while investigators were on the scene.
A three-vehicle crash in Surrey, B.C., sent two people to hospital Friday night, one of whom was a pedestrian.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to a report of the collision on 144 Street near 61A Avenue at 8:37 p.m..

The pedestrian and one driver were taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries, and local traffic was affected for hours.

Police say an ongoing investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage in the area on 144 Street, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-51286. If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

More on BC
