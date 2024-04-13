Multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrian sends 2 to hospital in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A three-vehicle crash in Surrey, B.C., sent two people to hospital Friday night, one of whom was a pedestrian.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to a report of the collision on 144 Street near 61A Avenue at 8:37 p.m..

The pedestrian and one driver were taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries, and local traffic was affected for hours.

Police say an ongoing investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage in the area on 144 Street, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-51286. If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca