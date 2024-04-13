Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2024 11:36 am
1 min read
Hydro One warns outages could persist as winds continue throughout the day. A Hydro One office is pictured in Mississauga, Ont. on November 4, 2015. View image in full screen
Hydro One warns outages could persist as winds continue throughout the day. A Hydro One office is pictured in Mississauga, Ont. on November 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.

The electricity distributor says about 23,000 customers are without power as of mid-morning.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Hydro One says crews are out in full force responding to outages caused by damaging winds that have knocked trees and branches onto distribution lines.

The outages are largely concentrated in southwestern Ontario, where there are numerous pockets of small outages.

Trending Now

Hydro One says the highest winds are coming off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, while northeastern Ontario is also being hit.

It warns that more customers could lose power throughout the day as winds persist.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices