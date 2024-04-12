Menu

Crime

Murder charges laid in double homicide in remote northern B.C. community

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 6:46 pm
1 min read
Two bodies found after police standoff in northern B.C.
Two bodies were found by police after a five-hour standoff with an armed suspect in the community of Tsay Keh Dene.
A man has been charged with murder in the deaths of two people in northern B.C. that involved a standoff with RCMP earlier this week.

Police were called to reports of gunfire at a home in the remote community of Tsay Keh Dene, about 360 kilometres north of Prince George on Tuesday night.

Officers arrived to find a man armed with a gun, who barricaded himself in a second home, according to RCMP.

Police dispensed a chemical irritant into the home after five hours of unsuccessful negotiations. The Mounties allege he exited the home still holding a gun, and was subsequently shot by police.

Police found two people dead inside the first home.

On Friday, RCMP said Marcel Dennis had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He remains in police custody.

The Independent Investigations Office, which probes all interactions with police that result in serious injury or death, is running its own investigation into the police shooting.

 

