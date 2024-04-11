Menu

Share

Crime

Two bodies found after police standoff in northern B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 10:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two bodies found after police standoff in northern B.C.'
Two bodies found after police standoff in northern B.C.
Two bodies were found by police after a five-hour standoff with an armed suspect in the community of Tsay Keh Dene.
Share

Two bodies were discovered by police investigators after a lengthy standoff with an armed man.

The incident began Tuesday night when RCMP officers were told that shots had been fired and multiple people injured at a home in the community of Tsay Keh Dene.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers found a man who was armed with a gun. The man then ran into a second home and barricaded himself inside.

After negotiating for more than five hours, police flooded the home with a chemical irritant.

A BC RCMP official said the armed man came out of the barricaded home, still brandishing the gun.

He was then shot by police.

“First aid was provided at the scene before the man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said, with BC RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Two people were found dead in the original location of the first complaint.

BC RCMP’s North District major crime unit is investigating.

The province’s police watchdog has also been called in to investigate police’s actions in the shooting of the suspect.

Tsay Keh Dene is located roughly 350 kilometres north of Prince George.

