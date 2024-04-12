Woman found dead in B.C. field was killed by dogs, not a bear: coroner

Send this page to someone via email

Documents shared with Global News show that a woman believed to be killed by a bear in Pitt Meadows, B.C., in 2021 was killed by two dogs.

Ping (Amy) Guo was found lying dead in a berry field on a farm in Pitt Meadows.

The owner found her and called 911.

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers were called and determined the woman’s death was suspicious due to “evident traumatic injuries,” according to the Coroner’s report.

The B.C. Conservation Service was also called in due to the likelihood Guo died from an animal attack.

As a result, local bear advocates believe that an undisclosed number of bears that were spotted in the area were killed but the Conservation Officer Service has not confirmed or denied that.

On Aug. 15, 2021, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team reported the death to the BC Coroners Service.

“A post-mortem examination revealed Ping Guo sustained fatal traumatic injuries, which were particularly concentrated on her arms and legs and consistent with an attack by a large animal,” the coroner report states.

“There were no relevant toxicology findings.”

According to the document, it was initially suspected that a black bear may have attacked Guo, however, subsequent DNA analysis of hair and saliva samples revealed the animal involved was from the dog or wolf family.

“Given the location of the attack, the Conservation officer determined she was most likely attacked by a domestic dog and, as domestic animal attacks fall outside of their jurisdiction, they concluded their investigation,” the report states.

The determination that dogs killed Guo was made when DNA tests were done following another death that involved dogs last year at a neighbouring home where it is believed the dogs lived.

The tests determined that the same dogs were involved in both deaths.

It is believed the dog’s owner was the person involved in the second death.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers were called at approximately 1 p.m. after B.C. Emergency Health Services notified them of a sudden death.

Lacerations and bite marks consistent with an animal attack were found on the victim’s body, RCMP confirmed.

Police said the person’s death is not considered criminal and the City of Pitt Meadows bylaw unit is conducting its own investigation.

Global News reached out to the city but received a letter from its lawyers saying the city does not have any obligation to provide information or answer questions posed to it by a member of the public or media.

The Coroners Service said the dogs were euthanized on Jan. 3, 2023.