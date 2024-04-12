Doctor shot in Vancouver revealed to be Surrey anesthesiologist

Send this page to someone via email

As Vancouver police continue to investigate a shooting in the city’s downtown core last week, we’re learning more about the physician who was shot.

The 46-year-old doctor was struck in the face by a bullet as he was walking near Homer and West Pender streets on April 3.

Now Global News has learned the victim is an anesthesiologist who works at Surrey Memorial Hospital. He’s also a clinical instructor at UBC.

1:23 Doctor identified as Vancouver shooting victim

News of the horrifying incident prompted this statement from Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim:

Story continues below advertisement

“We are alarmed at the recent rise of shootings in our city. The offenders of this attack must be found and brought to justice. Our thoughts go out to the victim, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Leader of the Official Opposition Kevin Falcon also weighed in on the shooting.

“People all around and you’ve got these idiots shooting people in cars and putting others at risk and now you’ve got a doctor shot in the face,” he said.

“It’s an absolute tragedy and if we don’t get control of this crime spree that’s going on in British Columbia, we’re going to see more of this unfortunately.”

1:31 Vancouver police investigate shooting on busy street

Sources have told Global News the shooting may have resulted from a dispute involving two drug dealers, during which shots were fired and the doctor was accidentally struck.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that it’s not gang-related. We know this incident isn’t tied to any of the other serious incidents we’ve been investigating in the last several weeks,” Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said.

Doctors of BC is calling the shooting “an absolutely tragic incident.”

The anesthesiologist is now out of hospital but remains off the job indefinitely.