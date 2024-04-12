Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Doctor shot in Vancouver revealed to be Surrey anesthesiologist

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 8:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver shooting victim is Surrey anesthesiologist'
Vancouver shooting victim is Surrey anesthesiologist
An innnocent victim who was caught in the crossfire in downtown Vancouver April 3 is a 46-year-old anesthesiologist who works at Surrey Memorial Hospital. He was struck in the face by a bullet as he was walking through the area near Homer and West Pender. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As Vancouver police continue to investigate a shooting in the city’s downtown core last week, we’re learning more about the physician who was shot.

The 46-year-old doctor was struck in the face by a bullet as he was walking near Homer and West Pender streets on April 3.

Now Global News has learned the victim is an anesthesiologist who works at Surrey Memorial Hospital. He’s also a clinical instructor at UBC.

Click to play video: 'Doctor identified as Vancouver shooting victim'
Doctor identified as Vancouver shooting victim

News of the horrifying incident prompted this statement from Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim:

Story continues below advertisement

“We are alarmed at the recent rise of shootings in our city. The offenders of this attack must be found and brought to justice. Our thoughts go out to the victim, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Leader of the Official Opposition Kevin Falcon also weighed in on the shooting.

“People all around and you’ve got these idiots shooting people in cars and putting others at risk and now you’ve got a doctor shot in the face,” he said.

“It’s an absolute tragedy and if we don’t get control of this crime spree that’s going on in British Columbia, we’re going to see more of this unfortunately.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigate shooting on busy street'
Vancouver police investigate shooting on busy street

Sources have told Global News the shooting may have resulted from a dispute involving two drug dealers, during which shots were fired and the doctor was accidentally struck.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that it’s not gang-related. We know this incident isn’t tied to any of the other serious incidents we’ve been investigating in the last several weeks,” Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said.

Doctors of BC is calling the shooting “an absolutely tragic incident.”

The anesthesiologist is now out of hospital but remains off the job indefinitely.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices