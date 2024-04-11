Menu

Crime

Innocent bystander: Doctor shot in the face in downtown Vancouver

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted April 11, 2024 9:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Doctor identified as Vancouver shooting victim'
Doctor identified as Vancouver shooting victim
After shots were fired in downtown Vancouver last week, police were quick to say it was not related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. Details about the shooting and the victim have been sparse, until now. As Catherine Urquhart reports, the victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
It was about 8 p.m. on April 3 when shots rang out near Homer and West Pender streets in downtown Vancouver.

Officers who were first on scene discovered the victim, a 46-year-old man.

Now, Global News has learned the victim was an innocent person who just happened to be in the area at the time.

We’ve also learned the victim is a physician and that he was shot in the face.

Vancouver police aren’t commenting on the identity of the victim or his injuries.

“To have someone who wasn’t the intended target to be affected by this is very troubling,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

“We know that it’s not gang-related. We know this incident isn’t tied to any of the other serious incidents we’ve been investigating in the last several weeks.”

As investigators work toward an arrest in the case, VPD is renewing an appeal for help from the public.

“We’re definitely looking for anyone who has information, especially anyone with video,” Visintin added.

“There were a lot of vehicles in that area. So, any cars that are equipped with dashcam video please send it our way. It will really help with the investigation.”

As for the doctor who was struck in the face by a bullet, sources say his condition has improved, and it’s believed he has been released from hospital.

