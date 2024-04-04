Menu

Crime

1 injured in downtown Vancouver shooting, no arrests

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 10:05 am
1 min read
A person is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday night. Kristen Robinson was at the scene and has the latest.
A person is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday night.

Vancouver police said shots were reported to have been fired around 8 p.m. near Homer and West Pender streets. Officers then discovered the victim.

No arrests have been made and details from police are limited, so far.

Police have not stated if they believe the incident was targeted or random.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area as it was closed for hours during the investigation.

It’s the second shooting in downtown Vancouver in less than a week after two gunmen shot up an SUV in broad daylight on Robson Street on Saturday.

No one was injured in that shooting, despite the area being packed with bystanders and the gunman shooting close range at their target, which was all captured on video.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.

