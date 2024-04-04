1 injured in downtown Vancouver shooting, no arrests

Send this page to someone via email

A person is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday night.

Vancouver police said shots were reported to have been fired around 8 p.m. near Homer and West Pender streets. Officers then discovered the victim.

No arrests have been made and details from police are limited, so far.

Police have not stated if they believe the incident was targeted or random.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area as it was closed for hours during the investigation.

2:24 Video captures brazen shooting in downtown Vancouver

It’s the second shooting in downtown Vancouver in less than a week after two gunmen shot up an SUV in broad daylight on Robson Street on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured in that shooting, despite the area being packed with bystanders and the gunman shooting close range at their target, which was all captured on video.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.