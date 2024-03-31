Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Point-blank range: Video captures brazen shooting in downtown Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 31, 2024 2:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Brazen downtown Vancouver shooting captured on video'
Brazen downtown Vancouver shooting captured on video
A shocking video captured a brazen shooting in downtown Vancouver. The shooting took place near Robson and Richards streets around 5:40 p.m.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A brazen shooting was captured on video late Saturday afternoon in downtown Vancouver.

The video shows two suspects exiting a white sedan near Robson and Richards streets around 5:40 p.m.

The two suspects, who were wearing masks, then are seen approaching a black SUV before unleashing a barrage of bullets.

The black SUV then drives forward and crashes into another vehicle. A man then exits the SUV from the front passenger side and bolts out of frame.

The two gunmen keep shooting and then flee back to their vehicle.

vancouver shooting View image in full screen
A photo of the scene after the shooting in downtown Vancouver on Saturday. Global News

Amazingly, no people were injured in the shooting despite the point-blank range and many bystanders on the street.

Story continues below advertisement

No one has been arrested.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Evidence indicates the shooting was targeted,” Vancouver police staff said in a release.

Trending Now

“Additional officers have been deployed to the downtown core, and investigators will work throughout the night to collect evidence from the crime scene.”

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said a dog was injured in the shooting.

Witnesses to the shooting and anyone with information are asked to contact Vancouver Police Department’s major crime unit at 604-717-2541.

Click to play video: 'Guns, explosives seized from Port Alberni home'
Guns, explosives seized from Port Alberni home
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices