Point-blank range: Video captures brazen shooting in downtown Vancouver

A brazen shooting was captured on video late Saturday afternoon in downtown Vancouver.
The video shows two suspects exiting a white sedan near Robson and Richards streets around 5:40 p.m.
The two suspects, who were wearing masks, then are seen approaching a black SUV before unleashing a barrage of bullets.
The black SUV then drives forward and crashes into another vehicle. A man then exits the SUV from the front passenger side and bolts out of frame.
The two gunmen keep shooting and then flee back to their vehicle.
Amazingly, no people were injured in the shooting despite the point-blank range and many bystanders on the street.
No one has been arrested.
“Evidence indicates the shooting was targeted,” Vancouver police staff said in a release.
“Additional officers have been deployed to the downtown core, and investigators will work throughout the night to collect evidence from the crime scene.”
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said a dog was injured in the shooting.
Witnesses to the shooting and anyone with information are asked to contact Vancouver Police Department’s major crime unit at 604-717-2541.
