Longtime teacher, volunteer in Maple Creek charged with sexual assault, interference: RCMP

A man who was charged last year with one count of sexual assault and sexual interference was re-arrested on March 21.

According to a release, on July 21, 2023, Maple Creek, Sask., RCMP received a report of a historical sexual assault.

“As a result of investigation, Dexter Bacsu was charged with one count of sexual assault, Section 271, Criminal Code and one count of sexual interference, Section 151, Criminal Code,” police stated.

The accused appeared in Maple Creek provincial court on Thursday.

In the release, Bacsu, who is in his 60s, is described as a longtime teacher and a volunteer in Maple Creek. RCMP have said the man previously volunteered with local youth sports and music programs, including as a coach and trip chaperone.

Police stated that investigators continue to believe there may be other victims and are asking the public if you are a survivor of sexual assault, or if you have information about a crime of sexual nature that may assist in an ongoing investigation, please contact Maple Creek RCMP.

– with files from The Canadian Press