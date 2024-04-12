Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Toronto police officer rushed to hospital after being stabbed, suspect shot

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 2:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Officer seriously injured chasing auto theft suspects'
Officer seriously injured chasing auto theft suspects
RELATED - A Toronto police officer is recovering from serious injuries to his leg after responding to a call about a group of men stealing a car. Seán O’Shea reports.
A Toronto police officer has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Friday afternoon, the force says.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Toronto police said the stabbing occurred near College Street and Lansdown Avenue in the city’s west end.

A suspect was also shot, police said. It was not immediately clear how the suspect or officer suffered they’re injuries.

Both were rushed to hospital by emergency run, police added.

Roads in the area are blocked as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More to come. 

