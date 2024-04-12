Toronto police officer rushed to hospital after being stabbed, suspect shot

See more sharing options

A Toronto police officer has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Friday afternoon, the force says.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Toronto police said the stabbing occurred near College Street and Lansdown Avenue in the city’s west end.

A suspect was also shot, police said. It was not immediately clear how the suspect or officer suffered they’re injuries.

Both were rushed to hospital by emergency run, police added.

POLICE INVESTIGATION/OFFICER INJURED:

College/Lansdowne

1:33pm

– Officer has been stabbed

– Suspect has been shot

– Both have been rushed to hospital by emergency run

– Roads are blocked in the area#GO782847

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 12, 2024

Roads in the area are blocked as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More to come.