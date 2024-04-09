Toronto police officer injured during arrest for alleged car theft

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Police Service says an officer was injured while making an arrest during an alleged car theft.

The incident happened near Yonge and Kingsdale around 10 p.m. Monday and police say it involved five male suspects attempting to steal a car.

During the interaction, police say the officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, details of which are not being released at this moment.

TPS also notes that the province’s Special Investigation Unit has not invoked its mandate.

One male suspect was arrested at the scene, while another was taken into custody following a short pursuit. Three others remain at large and there are no descriptions available for them.

More information is expected to be released later Tuesday morning.

OFFICER INJURED

Yonge St & Kingsdale Ave

10 pm

-reports of 5 males attempting to steal a car

-police o/s

-making an arrest, an officer sustained a serious, but non-life threatening injury

-officer transported to hospital

-2 males were arrested

-more info to follow#GO755486

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 9, 2024