Woman, man, Drumheller Institution inmate charged in drone drug drop trafficking bust

Another case of a drone being allegedly used to drop drugs inside a prison yard in east-central Alberta has resulted in an inmate on the inside and a two people on the outside being charged.

RCMP said a prison drug trafficking operation at the Drumheller Institution was dismantled in May of 2023, following what it said was a complex investigation led by Drumheller RCMP.

The Drumheller Institution is a medium and minimum security facility located just southeast of the central Alberta town with a capacity of about 700 offenders.

Several drones and a large amount of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized, and two suspects were charged in the prison operation — including one inmate.

The investigation continued and police said they identified a suspect civilian and a suspect inmate who they allege were working to smuggle drugs and phones into the prison northeast of Calgary via illicit drone flights.

On March 15, police searched a home in Eckville and seized:

1.3 kilograms of cocaine

2.2 kilograms of methamphetamine

2.1 grams of fentanyl

Canadian currency and a money counter

two prohibited weapons

two drones

cellphones

a loaded shotgun

break-in instruments

2020 Dodge Ram 2500

2018 GMC Yukon

RCMP charged 39-year-old Eckville woman Ashley Maki and 32-year-old John Andrews, who is incarcerated at the Drumheller Institution, with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of proceeds of crime.

In addition, Maki is jointly charged, with 19-year-old Dayton Chassie of Eckville, with:

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of proceeds of crime

possession of a prohibited weapon

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of break-in instruments

Maki was released on bail and is set to appear in court in Red Deer on June 17.

Andrews remains incarcerated and RCMP said he is still waiting for the judicial process/a court date.

Chassie remains on the loose and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Police said staff from the Drumheller Institution and several RCMP units helped with the investigation, including officers from Sylvan Lake and Blackfalds, as well as forensic units and the Edmonton ALERT auto crimes unit.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

“This was a lengthy and meticulous investigation resulting in the removal of illicit and harmful drugs and weapons from our communities,” Drumheller RCMP Staff Sgt. Robert Harms said.

Last month, a 35-year-old Red Deer woman was also charged after a year-long investigation into drugs being dropped by drone at the Drumheller Institution.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, please contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590 or contact your local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.