Red Deer woman charged after drugs dropped by drone at Drumheller Institution

A 35-year-old Red Deer woman is facing several charges after a year-long investigation into drugs being dropped by drone at the Drumheller Institution.

Drumheller RCMP began their investigation in January 2023, after the discovery of multiple packages believed to have been dropped at the central Alberta jail by a drone.

On Dec. 1, 2023, police searched two properties — one in Calgary and on in Red Deer.

Officers seized a drone, cellphones, methamphetamine, GHB, psilocybin, MDMA and drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Lavallee is now charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of MDMA for the purpose of trafficking, possession of GHB for the purpose of trafficking, possession of psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Lavallee was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Drumheller on May 17.

The investigation is ongoing and police say additional charges are pending.

The Drumheller Institution is a medium and minimum security facility located just southeast of the central Alberta town with a capacity of about 700 offenders.

The investigation involved members of several police agencies, including the RCMP Southern Alberta crime reduction unit, Drumheller general investigation unit (GIS), Strathmore GIS, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, RCMP forensic identification section, RCMP special investigations, and investigators from the jail.