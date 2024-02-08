Drone used to drop contraband into Joyceville Institution: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged four people after a drone was allegedly used to drop contraband into the Joyceville Institution early Wednesday.

Kingston police were called in after prison staff noticed a drone flying near the federal institution around 2:30 a.m.

Officers found a running vehicle parked in a nearby parking lot with two people inside determined to be part of the effort to sneak contraband into the prison, police said in a release Thursday.

They say officers followed footprints into a nearby wooded area where two more people were arrested with help from the canine unit.

Police say staff in the prison intercepted and seized three packages containing tobacco, pot, edged weapons, as well as cellphones and cellphone accessories.

Inside the prison officials estimate the contraband would be worth roughly $70,000.

Investigators say police found a drone, packaging materials, cellphone accessories, as well as tobacco and pot in the parked vehicle.

An 18-year-old from Woodbridge, an 18-year-old from East York, and a two people from Etobicoke aged 20 and 26 have been charged.