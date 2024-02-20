Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Contraband seized at Warkworth Institution after suspected drone drop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 12:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Drones at prisons flying in the face of authorities'
Drones at prisons flying in the face of authorities
RELATEED: Drones are a major reason why drugs have become rampant at Canadian prisons. Global News reporter Darrian Matassa-Fung discusses why it's so easy and what federal officials are pledging to do about it. – Dec 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Federal prison officials suspect another drone was used to deliver contraband items to Warkworth Institution southeast of Peterborough, Ont., on the weekend.

According to Correctional Service Canada, on Sunday, staff located and seized contraband and other unauthorized items at the medium-security prison in the municipality of Trent Hills, located 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Among the items seized were an edged weapon, cellphones and accessories. Officials estimate the value of the seizures at $24,000.

“This seizure was the result of a suspected drone drop,” said Mike Shrider, CSC’s regional communications manager.

It’s the second reported incident involving a drone this month at the prison.

On Feb. 2, two people were arrested after prison officials intercepted a drone flying over the prison. The drone was carrying cannabis and cellphones, according to OPP.

Story continues below advertisement

There were several other incidents involving drone drops at the prison between November and December 2022.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices