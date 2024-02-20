Contraband seized at Warkworth Institution after suspected drone drop

Send this page to someone via email

Federal prison officials suspect another drone was used to deliver contraband items to Warkworth Institution southeast of Peterborough, Ont., on the weekend.

According to Correctional Service Canada, on Sunday, staff located and seized contraband and other unauthorized items at the medium-security prison in the municipality of Trent Hills, located 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Among the items seized were an edged weapon, cellphones and accessories. Officials estimate the value of the seizures at $24,000.

“This seizure was the result of a suspected drone drop,” said Mike Shrider, CSC’s regional communications manager.

It’s the second reported incident involving a drone this month at the prison.

On Feb. 2, two people were arrested after prison officials intercepted a drone flying over the prison. The drone was carrying cannabis and cellphones, according to OPP.

There were several other incidents involving drone drops at the prison between November and December 2022.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.