4 men charged with first-degree murder in death of Drumheller Institution inmate

RCMP have charged four men with first-degree murder in the death of an inmate at a federal prison in southern Alberta.

Correctional Service Canada says David James Klassen was found dead on Monday at Drumheller Institution after a serious assault.

RCMP said inmates Tyrel Brandon Lance Runningrabbit, 19, Trent Fox, 21, Vincent Robert Pierre Cardinal, 26, and Thomas Joseph Alfred Abraham, 22, were scheduled to appear Friday in Drumheller provincial court.

Klassen had been serving a sentence for manslaughter since March 2017.