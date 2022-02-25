Menu

Crime

4 men charged with first-degree murder in death of Drumheller Institution inmate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2022 10:10 am
File: Drumheller Institution in Alberta. View image in full screen
File: Drumheller Institution in Alberta. File / Global News

RCMP have charged four men with first-degree murder in the death of an inmate at a federal prison in southern Alberta.

Correctional Service Canada says David James Klassen was found dead on Monday at Drumheller Institution after a serious assault.

Read more: Man dead after Drumheller Institution altercation

RCMP said inmates Tyrel Brandon Lance Runningrabbit, 19, Trent Fox, 21, Vincent Robert Pierre Cardinal, 26, and Thomas Joseph Alfred Abraham, 22, were scheduled to appear Friday in Drumheller provincial court.

Klassen had been serving a sentence for manslaughter since March 2017.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
