Ward 8 Saskatoon councillor Sarina Gersher not running for re-election

Saskatoon’s Ward 8 city councillor announced on Wednesday that she will not be running for re-election in the upcoming municipal election.
After eight years with council, Sarina Gersher said she is proud of the progress Saskatoon has made during her time at city hall.
“I am so proud of our progress on reconciliation and inclusion, planning for the city’s future growth by focusing on new transit corridors, balancing infill and new development, and the future Bus Rapid Transit system,” Gersher said in an email announcement.
She said during her time on council, members also laid a foundation for climate action and protection of the city’s green spaces like Meewasin.
“Together we have been able to make change in many areas, including neighborhood safety; renewed investment in infrastructure for roads, sidewalks, parks and waste management; and support for the local economy and environment,” Gersher said. “We have done this by staying connected with one another.”
Ward 8 is made up of the neighbourhoods of Brevoort Park, Briarwood, Brighton, College Park, East College Park, Greystone Heights, Hillcrest Management Area, Holmwood Development Area and Wildwood.
The municipal election is Nov. 13.
