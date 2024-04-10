Blondie, Ludacris, Vanilla Ice among PNE’s 2024 Summer Nights concerts

Big names, classic acts and old favourites are all on the schedule for the PNE’s 2024 Summer Nights concert series.
The shows kick off starting on Aug. 17, and will be held in the Pacific Coliseum this year, due to the construction of a new outdoor amphitheatre at the traditional venue site.
The 2024 lineup includes artists across the genre spectrum from pop to rock to R&B.
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Blondie is among the classic acts hitting the stage, along with John Fogerty and Bachman-Turner Overdrive and the Barenaked Ladies.
Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and All-4-One will do a joint show as a part of the I Love the 90’s Tour.
Hip-hop fans are being treated to performances by Ludacris and Flo Rida.
And the concert series will feature performances by some well-known acts as well. Burton Cummings and Colin James will partner up for their fourth and fifth time on the PNE stage respectively, while Blue Rodeo will be making their fourth appearance at the Summer Nights.
Tickets go on sale starting April 12, and start at $40 but include admission to the PNE.
Full PNE Summer Nights 2024 Concert lineup:
- Saturday, Aug. 17 – Burton Cummings & his Band with Colin James
- Sunday, Aug. 18 – Amanda Marshall with special guest Serena Ryder
- Tuesday, Aug. 20 – Bachman-Turner Overdrive
- Wednesday, Aug. 21 – Blondie
- Thursday, Aug. 22 – John Fogerty
- Friday, Aug. 23 – Brad Paisley
- Saturday, Aug. 24 – *To Be Announced*
- Sunday, Aug. 25 – Charlotte Cardin
- Tuesday, Aug. 27 – The Commodores with The Pointer Sisters
- Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Flo Rida
- Thursday, Aug. 29 – Blue Rodeo
- Friday, Aug. 30 – Ludacris
- Saturday, Aug. 31 – Punjabi Virsa Night 2024
- Sunday, Sept. 1 – Barenaked Ladies
- Monday, Sept. 2 – I Love the 90’s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, All-4-One
