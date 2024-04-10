Blondie, Ludacris, Vanilla Ice among PNE’s 2024 Summer Nights concerts

Send this page to someone via email

Big names, classic acts and old favourites are all on the schedule for the PNE’s 2024 Summer Nights concert series.

The shows kick off starting on Aug. 17, and will be held in the Pacific Coliseum this year, due to the construction of a new outdoor amphitheatre at the traditional venue site.

The 2024 lineup includes artists across the genre spectrum from pop to rock to R&B.

0:38 PNE launches rebrand with new logo

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Blondie is among the classic acts hitting the stage, along with John Fogerty and Bachman-Turner Overdrive and the Barenaked Ladies.

Story continues below advertisement

Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and All-4-One will do a joint show as a part of the I Love the 90’s Tour.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Hip-hop fans are being treated to performances by Ludacris and Flo Rida.

And the concert series will feature performances by some well-known acts as well. Burton Cummings and Colin James will partner up for their fourth and fifth time on the PNE stage respectively, while Blue Rodeo will be making their fourth appearance at the Summer Nights.

Tickets go on sale starting April 12, and start at $40 but include admission to the PNE.

Full PNE Summer Nights 2024 Concert lineup: