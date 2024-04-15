PNE staff members awarded for ‘life-saving’ actions

Send this page to someone via email

Three PNE staff members are being commended for their actions that saved a man’s life.

On Feb. 16, 2022, PNE staff member Mike Nasr helped a man playing in an adult drop-in hockey game at the Agrodome.

The man was experiencing chest pain.

Nasr came to the man’s aid, gave him some medication, and stayed with him until BC Emergency Health Service paramedics arrived.

Two years later on Feb. 21, 2024, at another adult drop-in hockey game, a player suffered a sudden cardiac arrest just after leaving a dressing room.

Nasr and three bystanders, Michelle Preston, Matt Heffring and Brad Wilson, worked together to “save the life” of the man, BC Emergency Health Services said.

PNE operational health and safety officer Mark Knowles arrived with one of the PNE’s on-site automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Nasr administered the AED, restoring the patient’s pulse.

During this time, PNE security officer Harj Sandhu stayed on the phone with 911 operators.

Nasr said the defibrillator worked and the man immediately showed positive signs.

It turns out, the 2024 patient, Jayson Louie, is the son of the patient from 2022, Harry Louie.

“To be dealing with a father and then a son … I am just grateful the outcome was a positive one,” Nasr said.

Global News spoke with Jayson at the ceremony on Monday.

“I remember playing in the game and then going to leave the rink with my friends…. Next thing I knew I woke up three days later in the ICU,” Jayson said.

“It is amazing to think that you can be that close to life or death and the quick actions … thanks to the actions and that is why I am here today. It is incredible.”

BCEHS presented Nasr with a Good Samaritan award for his assistance in 2022, and a Vital Link award for his life-saving actions in 2024.