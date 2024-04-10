Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping of woman who managed to escape

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 10:23 am
1 min read
Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping in Toronto. View image in full screen
Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping in Toronto. Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say they caught a suspect wanted since last week for allegedly kidnapping a woman and forcing her into a car before she managed to escape.

Police said a woman was abducted and taken to a home near Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive. Officers were called there for a wellness check at around noon on March 31.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators allege the suspect tried to sexually assault her and then continued to assault her. He then forced her into a vehicle where he drove for about two hours before making a quick stop, police said.

During the stop, police said she was able to escape and call police.

Trending Now

She was taken to hospital for treatment, and her injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

In an update, police said the suspect, a 33-year-old man from Scarborough, was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

He faces several charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, breach of probation among other charges.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices