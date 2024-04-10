Toronto suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping of woman who managed to escape

Toronto police say they caught a suspect wanted since last week for allegedly kidnapping a woman and forcing her into a car before she managed to escape.
Police said a woman was abducted and taken to a home near Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive. Officers were called there for a wellness check at around noon on March 31.
Investigators allege the suspect tried to sexually assault her and then continued to assault her. He then forced her into a vehicle where he drove for about two hours before making a quick stop, police said.
During the stop, police said she was able to escape and call police.
She was taken to hospital for treatment, and her injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.
In an update, police said the suspect, a 33-year-old man from Scarborough, was arrested.
He faces several charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, breach of probation among other charges.
- Michigan school shooter’s parents sentenced to at least 10 years in prison
- Man convicted in London, Ont., attack on Muslim family to appeal: lawyer
- Cameron Ortis, convicted RCMP leaker, granted bail pending appeal
- Former Hydro-Québec worker accused of spying for China pleads not guilty to new charges
Comments