Entertainment

Country singers Thomas Rhett, MacKenzie Porter to co-host CCMA Awards in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2024 12:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mackenzie Porter on ‘Chasing Tornadoes’ and ACM Awards nomination'
Mackenzie Porter on ‘Chasing Tornadoes’ and ACM Awards nomination
WATCH ABOVE: (From May 9, 2023) Mackenzie Porter is the first female country artist since Shania Twain to have five back-to-back No. 1 singles on Canadian country radio. She joins us on TMS to discuss her ACM Awards nomination, and the new single "Chasing Tornadoes." – May 9, 2023
American country crooner Thomas Rhett will co-host this year’s Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

Organizers say he’ll be joined in Edmonton by Alberta-born songstress MacKenzie Porter, whose debut album is set for release later this month.

Rhett’s hits include “Die a Happy Man” and “What’s Your Country Song.”

Click to play video: 'Thomas Rhett performs ‘Angels’'
Thomas Rhett performs ‘Angels’
Porter had her breakout in 2020 when she was featured on the Dustin Lynch song “Thinking ‘Bout You,” which charted in both the United States and Canada.

Click to play video: 'MacKenzie Porter on the CCMA nominations'
MacKenzie Porter on the CCMA nominations
The CCMA Awards are set for Sept. 14.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Last year, they were held in Hamilton.

Click to play video: 'CCMA Awards bring country fans and talent to Hamilton'
CCMA Awards bring country fans and talent to Hamilton
© 2024 The Canadian Press

