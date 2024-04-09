Country singers Thomas Rhett, MacKenzie Porter to co-host CCMA Awards in Edmonton

See more sharing options

American country crooner Thomas Rhett will co-host this year’s Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

Organizers say he’ll be joined in Edmonton by Alberta-born songstress MacKenzie Porter, whose debut album is set for release later this month.

Rhett’s hits include “Die a Happy Man” and “What’s Your Country Song.”

Porter had her breakout in 2020 when she was featured on the Dustin Lynch song “Thinking ‘Bout You,” which charted in both the United States and Canada.

The CCMA Awards are set for Sept. 14.

Last year, they were held in Hamilton.