The Morning Show April 30 2021 10:41am 11:45 Country star Thomas Rhett performs his hit single ‘What’s Your Country Song’ Country star Thomas Rhett talks about accidentally becoming social media famous and performs his latest hit, ‘What’s Your Country Song,’ for a Canadian exclusive <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7823099/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7823099/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?