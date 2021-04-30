Menu

The Morning Show
April 30 2021 10:41am
11:45

Country star Thomas Rhett performs his hit single ‘What’s Your Country Song’

Country star Thomas Rhett talks about accidentally becoming social media famous and performs his latest hit, ‘What’s Your Country Song,’ for a Canadian exclusive

