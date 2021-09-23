Menu

The Morning Show
September 23 2021 10:20am
01:35

MacKenzie Porter on the CCMA nominations

Country star MacKenzie Porter stops by to talk about her record 4 nominations at the Canadian Country Music Association including the converted Entertainer of the Year.

