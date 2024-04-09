Montreal to host cliff diving world series event in August

Send this page to someone via email

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is coming to Montreal this summer.

On Aug. 25 the Port of Montreal’s Grand Quay will stage one of the eight stops on the calendar, with Canada hosting for the first time.

Other events on the 2024 circuit, which runs May 26 to Nov. 10, are in Athens, Boston, Italy, Northern Ireland, Norway, Turkey and Australia.

Molly Carson, a 25-year-old native of Thunder Bay, Ont., who now calls Montreal home, was second in the overall standings last season.

The Red Bull World Series sees the women dive off a platform 21 metres — or some seven storeys — above the water. The men dive from an average platform height of 27 metres.