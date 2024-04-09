Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal to host cliff diving world series event in August

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2024 9:23 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is coming to Montreal this summer.

On Aug. 25 the Port of Montreal’s Grand Quay will stage one of the eight stops on the calendar, with Canada hosting for the first time.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Other events on the 2024 circuit, which runs May 26 to Nov. 10, are in Athens, Boston, Italy, Northern Ireland, Norway, Turkey and Australia.

Molly Carson, a 25-year-old native of Thunder Bay, Ont., who now calls Montreal home, was second in the overall standings last season.

Trending Now

The Red Bull World Series sees the women dive off a platform 21 metres — or some seven storeys — above the water. The men dive from an average platform height of 27 metres.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices