Man found dead by side of road in Niagara Falls: police

Police say a man was found dead early Monday by the side of a road in the Niagara Falls, Ont. area.

Investigators revealed the body was discovered just after 7 a.m. near Sodom and Weaver roads in Chippawa.

The incident closed Sodom between Weaver and Miller roads while the collision reconstruction unit was investigating.

The nature of the death is still being probed and detectives are not sure when the individual died.

Officers are seeking help from the public and asking anyone with video footage from as far back as Thursday to reach out to Niagara police.

We are currently investigating a serious inc in the area of Sodom Rd/Weaver Rd.1 person was located without vital signs. Sodom Rd is currently closed between Weaver Rd/Miller Rd.Anyone who was in the area or with info is asked to contact NRPS at 905-688-4111, opt3, ext1009472 pic.twitter.com/ztCKSf1lvz — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) April 8, 2024