Crime

Man found dead by side of road in Niagara Falls: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 12:11 pm
1 min read
Niagara police say one person was found dead on Sodom Road in the Niagara Falls area April 8, 2024. View image in full screen
Niagara police say one person was found dead on Sodom Road in the Niagara Falls area April 8, 2024. Don Mitchell / Global News
Police say a man was found dead early Monday by the side of a road in the Niagara Falls, Ont. area.

Investigators revealed the body was discovered just after 7 a.m. near Sodom and Weaver roads in Chippawa.

The incident closed Sodom between Weaver and Miller roads while the collision reconstruction unit was investigating.

The nature of the death is still being probed and detectives are not sure when the individual died.

Officers are seeking help from the public and asking anyone with video footage from as far back as Thursday to reach out to Niagara police.

