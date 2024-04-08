Man found dead by side of road in Niagara Falls: police

Police say a man was found dead early Monday by the side of a road in the Niagara Falls, Ont. area.
Investigators revealed the body was discovered just after 7 a.m. near Sodom and Weaver roads in Chippawa.
The incident closed Sodom between Weaver and Miller roads while the collision reconstruction unit was investigating.
The nature of the death is still being probed and detectives are not sure when the individual died.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Officers are seeking help from the public and asking anyone with video footage from as far back as Thursday to reach out to Niagara police.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- ‘I would have never let him go’: Mother of boy killed by dogs in Edmonton shares grief
- Cameron Ortis, convicted RCMP leaker, granted bail pending appeal
- Former Hydro-Québec worker accused of spying for China pleads not guilty to new charges
- University of Winnipeg says cyberattack stole employee, student financial info
Comments