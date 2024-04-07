Taxi driver stabbed with needle, vehicle stolen in Mission, B.C.: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 61-year-old taxi driver is recovering after he was assaulted and had his vehicle stolen.

Mounties in Mission said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Friday when the driver picked up a woman in the area of Kudo Drive.

The driver and the passenger reportedly got into an argument over the fare.

Police said the passenger stabbed the driver with a needle, and then climbed into the driver seat and drove off.

The taxi driver was dragged for a “short distance,” police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The vehicle was found shortly after the carjacking. It was abandoned on Best Avenue, near Cedar Street.

A police dog then located a female suspect at a home on Kudo Drive. The woman was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said she has since been released.

“This was a senseless act of violence over what appears to have been a dispute over a taxi fare,” Mission RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Harrison Mohr said.

“Our officers are in the process of gathering additional evidence to help confirm the identity of the female. If you saw any part of this please give us a call.”

Anyone with information, including video footage from the area, is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.