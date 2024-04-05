Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, April 5

Bird watching, crime in the community and Adopt a Pet.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, April 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Saskatoon Custom Bird Tours highlights birds worth watching
Stan Shadick, tour director with Saskatoon Custom Bird Tours, said now is the most exciting time for bird watchers.
Shadick spoke about some of the colours and songs from birds as they return in the spring.
He also highlighted the mating dance of the sharp-tailed grouse, Saskatchewan’s provincial bird.
Coun. Cynthia Block discusses crime stats report ahead of committee meeting
Saskatoon city councillor Cynthia Block spoke about a crime stats report being brought forward by police and fire.
Block said the report stems from residents showing concern about what is going on in their neighbourhood.
She spoke about some of the work already being developed in neighbourhoods as well as other measures she’d like to see.
Nova showcased on Adopt a Pet
Sandra Archibald with New Hope Dog Rescue brought in a very playful Nova.
Archibald discussed the silent auction going on from April 8 to 15.
She also talked about the spay and neuter campaign to help some of Saskatchewan’s First Nations communities.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, April 5
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, April 5.
