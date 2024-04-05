Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, April 5

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, April 5'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, April 5
Sunshine with a chance of rain — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Friday, April 5, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Bird watching, crime in the community and Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, April 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Custom Bird Tours highlights birds worth watching

Stan Shadick, tour director with Saskatoon Custom Bird Tours, said now is the most exciting time for bird watchers.

Shadick spoke about some of the colours and songs from birds as they return in the spring.

He also highlighted the mating dance of the sharp-tailed grouse, Saskatchewan’s provincial bird.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Custom Bird Tours highlights birds worth watching'
Saskatoon Custom Bird Tours highlights birds worth watching

Coun. Cynthia Block discusses crime stats report ahead of committee meeting

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Saskatoon city councillor Cynthia Block spoke about a crime stats report being brought forward by police and fire.

Block said the report stems from residents showing concern about what is going on in their neighbourhood.

She spoke about some of the work already being developed in neighbourhoods as well as other measures she’d like to see.

Click to play video: 'Coun. Cynthia Block discusses crime stats report ahead of committee meeting'
Coun. Cynthia Block discusses crime stats report ahead of committee meeting

Nova showcased on Adopt a Pet

Sandra Archibald with New Hope Dog Rescue brought in a very playful Nova.

Archibald discussed the silent auction going on from April 8 to 15.

She also talked about the spay and neuter campaign to help some of Saskatchewan’s First Nations communities.

Click to play video: 'Nova showcased on Adopt a Pet'
Nova showcased on Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, April 5

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, April 5.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, April 5'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, April 5
