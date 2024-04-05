Menu

Crime

Manslaughter charge laid after downtown London, Ont. fight turns deadly

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 11:17 am
A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fight last week in downtown London, Ont., that sent a 21-year-old to hospital, where he later died.

On Friday, police announced Julius Moses Timme Enongene, of London, is facing one count of manslaughter.

The day before, police reported that two men who did not previously know each other began physically fighting at around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 28 on John Street near Richmond Row.

One man was injured and taken to hospital by paramedics.

Malik Nathaniel Edwards, 21, died Tuesday in hospital, police said.

