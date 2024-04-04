1 dead, 1 arrested nearly a week after downtown fight: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old died of his injuries in hospital on Tuesday, roughly six days after he was injured in a fight in downtown London, Ont., police said Thursday.

Police said one man has been arrested and the major crime section is now handling the investigation.

According to police, two men who did not previously know each other began physically fighting at around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 28 in the city’s downtown core.

One man was injured and taken to hospital by paramedics.

Malik Nathaniel Edwards, 23, died April 2 in hospital, police said.