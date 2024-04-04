Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead, 1 arrested nearly a week after downtown fight: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 4:00 pm
1 min read
A photo of blurred police siren lights at night. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 23-year-old died of his injuries in hospital on Tuesday, roughly six days after he was injured in a fight in downtown London, Ont., police said Thursday.

Police said one man has been arrested and the major crime section is now handling the investigation.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to police, two men who did not previously know each other began physically fighting at around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 28 in the city’s downtown core.

Trending Now

One man was injured and taken to hospital by paramedics.

Malik Nathaniel Edwards, 23, died April 2 in hospital, police said.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices