More charges laid in Hwy 35 collision that sent 4 to hospital: Kawartha Lakes OPP

Additional charges have been laid in connection with a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., in November 2023.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say the collision between a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle occurred around 3 p.m. on Nov. 5., just north of the village of Cameron.

One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre while three others were taken to Toronto hospitals, police reported.

The highway was closed for over seven hours as police investigated.

At the time of the incident, police stated the driver of the pickup truck was charged with impaired driving.

OPP on Friday morning said their investigation led to further charges.

Keith Fowler, 57, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Somerville Township), was charged with two counts of operation of motor vehicle while impaired (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was also charged with three counts operating a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

No other details were provided.