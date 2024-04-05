Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

More charges laid in Hwy 35 collision that sent 4 to hospital: Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 8:57 am
1 min read
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have laid additional charges in connection to two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 on Nov. 5, 2023,. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have laid additional charges in connection to two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 on Nov. 5, 2023,. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Additional charges have been laid in connection with a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., in November 2023.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say the collision between a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle occurred around 3 p.m. on Nov. 5., just north of the village of Cameron.

One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre while three others were taken to Toronto hospitals, police reported.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The highway was closed for over seven hours as police investigated.

At the time of the incident, police stated the driver of the pickup truck was charged with impaired driving.

OPP on Friday morning said their investigation led to further charges.

Keith Fowler, 57, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Somerville Township), was charged with two counts of operation of motor vehicle while impaired (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Story continues below advertisement

He was also charged with three counts operating a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

No other details were provided.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices