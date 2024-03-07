Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Collision in Trent Hills leads to impaired driving arrest: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 11:58 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Culpability and impaired driving'
Culpability and impaired driving
RELATEED: How far do your legal and moral responsibilities go in preventing others from driving while impaired? It's an issue in the spotlight as the parents of a young Winnipeg, Man., woman. killed by an impaired driver, seek further accountability in her death. Katherine Dornian reports.
A two-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Trent Hills, Ont., on Wednesday night led an impaired driving arrest.

Northumberland OPP say emergency crews around 9 p.m. responded to the collision involving two passenger vehicles on County Road 35 between the villages of Hastings and Campbellford.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say one driver was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers administered an approved screening device for the other driver in the collision. He was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the detachment in Campbellford for further test.

A 32-year-old resident from North York, Ont., was charged with operation while impaired (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released and is schedule to appear in court in Cobourg at a later date.

