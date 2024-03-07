Collision in Trent Hills leads to impaired driving arrest: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A two-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Trent Hills, Ont., on Wednesday night led an impaired driving arrest.

Northumberland OPP say emergency crews around 9 p.m. responded to the collision involving two passenger vehicles on County Road 35 between the villages of Hastings and Campbellford.

Police say one driver was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers administered an approved screening device for the other driver in the collision. He was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the detachment in Campbellford for further test.

A 32-year-old resident from North York, Ont., was charged with operation while impaired (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released and is schedule to appear in court in Cobourg at a later date.