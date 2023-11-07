1 arrested, 4 sent to Toronto hospitals after Hwy 35 collision in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

An impaired charge has been laid after a collision on Highway 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Sunday sent four people to Toronto hospitals with serious injuries.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, a pickup truck and car collided around 3 p.m. on the highway just north of the village of Cameron.

Police say four people were taken to hospitals in Toronto — one of them was airlifted.

#CKLOPP are on scene of a serious collision on Highway 35. Road closure is in effect from Powells to Country Lane. Please avoid the area. ^jk pic.twitter.com/kjqIEqqWTo — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) November 5, 2023

The highway was closed for nearly seven hours from Powells Road to Country Lane Road as OPP investigated.

The driver of the pickup truck, Keith Fowler, 57, of Port Perry, Ont., was arrested and charged with one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.