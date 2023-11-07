Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested, 4 sent to Toronto hospitals after Hwy 35 collision in Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 9:45 am
Impaired driving charges were laid following a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Nov. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Impaired driving charges were laid following a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Nov. 5, 2023. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An impaired charge has been laid after a collision on Highway 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Sunday sent four people to Toronto hospitals with serious injuries.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, a pickup truck and car collided around 3 p.m. on the highway just north of the village of Cameron.

Police say four people were taken to hospitals in Toronto — one of them was airlifted.

Story continues below advertisement

The highway was closed for nearly seven hours from Powells Road to Country Lane Road as OPP investigated.

The driver of the pickup truck, Keith Fowler, 57, of Port Perry, Ont., was arrested and charged with one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices