One person died in a collision on Highway 118 southwest of Bancroft, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

According to Bancroft OPP, just after 2 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 118 near Dyno Road, about 25 kilometres southwest of Bancroft in Highlands East.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles — a 71-year-old resident of Highlands East — was pronounced dead at the scene.

#BancroftOPP is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Municipality of Highlands East just after 2 p.m.. Two vehicles collided on Hwy 118 near Dyno Road. A 71-yr-old resident of Highlands East was pronounced deceased. Investigation ongoing. ^jd pic.twitter.com/L7a5xfJ2c2 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 7, 2023

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.