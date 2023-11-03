Collisions in North Kawartha lead to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An Apsley, Ont., man faces impaired driving and other charges following multiple collisions north of Peterborough on Thursday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to several reports of a silver pickup truck striking and damaging a bridge in North Kawartha Township. The vehicle reportedly continued to make its way to Highway 28.

Police say the suspect vehicle was then involved in a second collision with an oncoming vehicle. The suspect was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was tended to by paramedics at the scene.

OPP say the driver of the suspect vehicle was determined to be impaired.

Bruce Vanderelst, 60, of Apsley, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule 1 substance (opioid), driving while prohibited, driving without a valid permit and insurance, failure to remain at the scene of a collision and failure to apply for a permit for a vehicle.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 28.