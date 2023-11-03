OPP arrest tractor-trailer driver for impaired driving on Hwy 401 east of Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

A tractor-trailer driver faces impaired driving charges following an incident on Highway 401 east of Cobourg, Ont., on Thursday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to several traffic complaints regarding a tractor-trailer on the highway in the area of Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

Officers found the vehicle travelling westbound and conducted a traffic stop. They determined the driver was impaired.

Gursharan Bajwa, 52, of Brampton, was charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 6.