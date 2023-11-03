Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP arrest tractor-trailer driver for impaired driving on Hwy 401 east of Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 10:23 am
Northumberland OPP arrested a tractor-trailer driver for impaired driving on Highway 401 on Thursday. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP arrested a tractor-trailer driver for impaired driving on Highway 401 on Thursday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A tractor-trailer driver faces impaired driving charges following an incident on Highway 401 east of Cobourg, Ont., on Thursday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to several traffic complaints regarding a tractor-trailer on the highway in the area of Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

Officers found the vehicle travelling westbound and conducted a traffic stop. They determined the driver was impaired.

Gursharan Bajwa, 52, of Brampton, was charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 6.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'MADD launches annual Red Ribbon Campaign'
MADD launches annual Red Ribbon Campaign
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices