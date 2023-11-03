Menu

Canada

Several parked cars struck in Toronto, driver arrested for impaired driving

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 7:08 am
A vehicle seen on its side near Dundas Street and St Johns Place on Nov. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
A vehicle seen on its side near Dundas Street and St Johns Place on Nov. 3, 2023. Enzo Arimini / Global News
Toronto police say a driver was arrested for impaired driving after his vehicle flipped on its side after crashing into several parked cars.

Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street and St. Johns Place at around 3 a.m. Friday.

Images from the scene show a vehicle on its side in the middle of the roadway. Just after 6 a.m., the vehicle was towed away.

Paramedics said they took a man to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was arrested for impaired driving.

A vehicle seen on its side near Dundas Street and St Johns Place on Nov. 3, 2023. Enzo Arimini / Global News
