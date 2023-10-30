Menu

Crime

Unlicensed Peterborough driver charged with impaired driving after crash: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 12:08 pm
Peterborough County OPP arrested a driver for impaired driving following a crash in Selwyn Township on Oct. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP arrested a driver for impaired driving following a crash in Selwyn Township on Oct. 28, 2023. OPP
A Peterborough, Ont., man faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash north of the city on Saturday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9:35 a.m., officers responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on Selwyn Bay Road in Selwyn Township. A passerby reported finding a vehicle in the ditch and suspected the driver was impaired.

An officer attended the scene and determined the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol. Police also determined the man did not have a driver’s licence and was operating a vehicle without the permission of the registered owner.

Brian Peddle, 38, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count each of taking a motor vehicle without consent and driving a vehicle without a licence.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear court in Peterborough on Nov. 28.

The vehicle was returned to the owner, OPP said.

