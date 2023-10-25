Crash into hydro pole in Trent Hills leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

See more sharing options

A Courtice, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge following a crash in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Tuesday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., Northumberland OPP and emergency crews responded to a reported crash on County Road 30.

OPP located a pickup truck which had collided with a hydro pole, resulting a temporary road closure.

OPP say the driver was identified near the scene and taken to hospital by paramedics for minor injuries.

The investigation determined the driver was impaired.

The 33-year-old man was charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 31, 2024.

