Crime

Crash into hydro pole in Trent Hills leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 5:00 pm
Northumberland OPP said a driver was charged with impaired driving following a crash in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Oct. 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP said a driver was charged with impaired driving following a crash in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Oct. 25, 2023. Global News
A Courtice, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge following a crash in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Tuesday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., Northumberland OPP and emergency crews responded to a reported crash on County Road 30.

OPP located a pickup truck which had collided with a hydro pole, resulting a temporary road closure.

OPP say the driver was identified near the scene and taken to hospital by paramedics for minor injuries.

The investigation determined the driver was impaired.

The 33-year-old man was charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 31, 2024.

Man accused of impaired driving, dangerous driving causing the deaths of newly-wed couple to spend weekend behind bars
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

