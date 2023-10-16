Menu

Crime

Impaired charges laid in fiery QEW crash that killed 2

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 1:18 pm
The scene of the fatal crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga on Sunday.
The scene of the fatal crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga on Sunday. X / OPP_HSD
A man is facing two counts of impaired driving causing death after a fiery crash on the QEW in Mississauga over the weekend that left two people dead.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Mississauga OPP officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway between Erin Mills Parkway and Mississauga Road at 12:03 a.m. Sunday.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, two of which were were “consumed by fire,” Schmidt said.

“What we understand at this time is that the QEW in the area was under construction,” he said.

“The left lane and middle lane were closed, forcing all traffic into the far right lane, causing slowdowns and congestion. Another vehicle reportedly coming in at a high rate of speed slammed into the last vehicle in line, causing a multi-vehicle chain-reaction, pushing the vehicles forward, causing four vehicles to be damaged.”

The first vehicle that was struck had two people inside: a 34-year-old man from Hamilton and a 33-year-old woman from Hamilton, Schmidt said.

That vehicle caught fire and the man and the woman died at the scene. Their next of kin and family have since been notified.

No other injuries were reported.

The vehicle that struck that first vehicle was also consumed by fire, Schmidt said, but the driver was able to get out.

He was subsequently arrested.

A 32-year-old Mississauga man has now been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing death.

He was held for a bail hearing.

“We are currently appealing for any witnesses that may have been in the area, may have dashcam, that have information that can assist the investigation to call the Mississauga OPP,” Schmidt said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

