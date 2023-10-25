Crash into parked vehicle leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

See more sharing options

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following an incident at a business east of the city on Tuesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8:30 a.m., officers received a complaint of a vehicle in a business parking lot in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township where they suspected the driver was impaired.

OPP say a short time later, a second complainant reported that the same vehicle reported in the first call had struck a parking vehicle after leaving the business.

Officers attended the area and located the suspect vehicle. OPP say they determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A 29-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 28.