Crash north of Cobourg leads to impaired driving arrest: Northumberland OPP

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash north of the town early Thursday.

Around 12:30 a.m., Northumberland OPP responded to a report of a pickup truck crash on County Road 45 in Hamilton Township.

Police say the driver had left the scene on foot but was later located by officers in Cobourg. The uninjured man was taken into custody and transported to the OPP detachment, where it was determined the suspect was impaired.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), failure to remain at the scene of an accident and driving while under suspension.

He also received an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 6.