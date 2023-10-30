Menu

Crime

Bancroft OPP make trio of impaired driving arrests on weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 10:34 am
Bancroft OPP report making three impaired driving arrests in separate incidents on Oct. 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP report making three impaired driving arrests in separate incidents on Oct. 29, 2023. Global News
OPP in Bancroft report a trio of arrests for impaired driving in separate incidents on Saturday evening.

In the first incident around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call to assist a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officer over a suspected impaired driver on Whytes Road, about 30 kilometres northeast of Bancroft.

The investigation led to the arrest of the driver.

Jeffery Yakabuskie, 57, from Barry’s Bay Ont., was charged with two counts of operation of a vehicle while impaired (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of resisting a peace officer.

He was released and will appear in court in Bancroft on Nov. 14.

Collision

Around 7:30 p.m., police say officers responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on South Baptiste Lake Road in the Municipality of Highlands East. The driver was determined to be impaired.

Anish Mahajan, 26, from Brampton, Ont., was charged with two counts of operation of a vehicle while impaired (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Nov. 14.

Dangerous driving

Around 10 p.m., OPP say they responded to a report of a vehicle being operated in a dangerous manner in the town of Bancroft. The vehicle was located and the driver was determined to be impaired.

Keegan McGibbon, 25, from Bancroft, was charged with two counts of operation of a vehicle while impaired (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, uttering threats, causing a disturbance and resisting a peace officer.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Monday.

Man accused of impaired driving, dangerous driving causing the deaths of newly-wed couple to spend weekend behind bars
